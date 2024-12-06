© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
PBS News Hour

December 6, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode

Season 2024 Episode 342 | 57m 46s

December 6, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode

Aired: 12/05/24 | Expires: 01/05/25
Watch 5:36
PBS News Hour
Romania election results thrown out after Russian interference claims
Clip: S2024 E342 | 5:36
Watch 8:15
PBS News Hour
Examining the major changes RFK Jr. could make to federal food regulations
Clip: S2024 E342 | 8:15
Watch 6:25
PBS News Hour
Transgender lawmaker Leigh Finke on the political backlash surrounding trans rights
Clip: S2024 E342 | 6:25
Watch 5:46
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Police believe gunman who killed healthcare CEO has fled New York
Clip: S2024 E342 | 5:46
Watch 7:58
PBS News Hour
Rebirth of Detroit’s Michigan Central train station serves as symbol of city’s comeback
Clip: S2024 E342 | 7:58
Watch 10:41
PBS News Hour
Brooks and Capehart on Biden's pardon and Trump's nominees facing scrutiny
Clip: S2024 E342 | 10:41
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
December 5, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2024 E341 | 57:46
Watch 6:09
PBS News Hour
How Trump's intelligence agency picks could radically shift the way they operate
Clip: S2024 E341 | 6:09
Watch 9:19
PBS News Hour
Family of Palestinian chef killed in Israeli drone strike says he was targeted
Clip: S2024 E341 | 9:19
Watch 7:10
PBS News Hour
Documentary explores migrant family separation policy of first Trump administration
Clip: S2024 E341 | 7:10