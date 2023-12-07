© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
PBS NewsHour

December 7, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode

Season 2023 Episode 352 | 57m 46s

Thursday on the NewsHour, Israel intensifies its strikes in southern Gaza as calls to hold Hamas accountable for alleged sexual violence grow louder. The Ukrainian official in charge of weapons production makes the case for why U.S. support is critical in the fight against Russia's invasion. Plus, Republican candidates sharpen their attacks on each other as Trump refuses to show up for a debate.

Aired: 12/06/23 | Expires: 01/06/24
