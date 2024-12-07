© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
PBS News Hour

December 7, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode

Season 2024 Episode 343 | 24m 08s

Saturday on PBS News Weekend, Notre Dame reopens in Paris five years after a fire devastated the historic 12th-century cathedral. Then, with drunk driving accidents expected to spike during the holidays, what lowering the legal limit could do for safety. Plus, how a family of North Carolina Christmas tree farmers overcame Helene’s destruction to get trees to market — and one to the White House.

Aired: 12/06/24 | Expires: 01/06/25
