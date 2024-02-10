© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
PBS NewsHour

February 10, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode

Season 2024 Episode 42 | 26m 45s

Saturday on PBS News Weekend, we examine the role that social media and tech companies are playing in the 2024 elections. Then, what a wave of German protests against the rise of the far-right means for the nation and its politics. Plus, how people in the disability community are navigating relationships and finding love.

Aired: 02/09/24 | Expires: 03/11/24
Major corporate funding for the PBS NewsHour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, Cunard Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Lines. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extras
Watch 2:09
PBS NewsHour
News Wrap: Palestinians in Rafah brace for Israeli assault
News Wrap: Palestinians in Rafah brace for expected Israeli ground assault
Clip: S2024 E42 | 2:09
Watch 6:18
PBS NewsHour
The role of social media companies in the 2024 election
Can social media companies safeguard the 2024 election against misinformation?
Clip: S2024 E42 | 6:18
Watch 8:10
PBS NewsHour
The unique challenges of dating with disabilities
The unique challenges of dating and finding love while living with disabilities
Clip: S2024 E42 | 8:10
Watch 5:10
PBS NewsHour
What to know about protests against the far-right in Germany
What to know about Germany’s far-right politics and protests against its rise
Clip: S2024 E42 | 5:10
Watch 7:08
PBS NewsHour
Kwame Alexander discusses his anthology of Black poetry
Kwame Alexander discusses his anthology of Black poetry, 'This Is the Honey'
Clip: S2024 E41 | 7:08
Watch 10:52
PBS NewsHour
Brooks and Capehart on voters' concerns about Biden's age
Brooks and Capehart on voters' concerns about Biden's age, Trump's ballot eligibility
Clip: S2024 E41 | 10:52
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
February 9, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
February 9, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2024 E41 | 57:46
Watch 5:12
PBS NewsHour
Biden pushes back on criticism of his mental fitness
White House pushes back on special counsel's criticism of Biden's mental fitness
Clip: S2024 E41 | 5:12
Watch 6:15
PBS NewsHour
Why governors rejected food assistance program for children
Why some governors turned down a food assistance program for children in their states
Clip: S2024 E41 | 6:15
Watch 3:51
PBS NewsHour
News Wrap: Biden and German chancellor discuss Ukraine aid
News Wrap: Biden meets with German chancellor to discuss Ukraine aid
Clip: S2024 E41 | 3:51