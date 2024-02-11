© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
PBS NewsHour

February 11, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode

Season 2024 Episode 43 | 26m 45s

Sunday on PBS News Weekend, as the gambling capital of the world prepares to host the 2024 Super Bowl, we look at the growing ties between pro sports and sports betting companies. Then, what’s behind a nationwide surge in syphilis cases and what can be done to reverse the trend. Plus, writer and filmmaker Curtis Chin reflects on what he learned growing up in his family’s Chinese restaurant.

Aired: 02/10/24 | Expires: 03/12/24
Major corporate funding for the PBS NewsHour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, Cunard Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Lines. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extras
Watch 5:53
PBS NewsHour
Once nearly eradicated, why syphilis is surging in the U.S.
Syphilis in the U.S was once nearly eradicated. Here’s why it’s surging again
Clip: S2024 E43 | 5:53
Watch 6:27
PBS NewsHour
Curtis Chin on lessons from his family’s Chinese restaurant
Writer Curtis Chin on what growing up in a Chinese restaurant teaches about life
Clip: S2024 E43 | 6:27
Watch 6:51
PBS NewsHour
The growing ties between pro sports and sports betting
A look at the growing ties between pro sports and the sports betting industry
Clip: S2024 E43 | 6:51
Watch 3:55
PBS NewsHour
News Wrap: Trump’s comments on NATO, Russia stir backlash
News Wrap: Trump’s comments on NATO and Russia stir international backlash
Clip: S2024 E43 | 3:55
Watch 26:45
PBS NewsHour
February 10, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
February 10, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2024 E42 | 26:45
Watch 2:09
PBS NewsHour
News Wrap: Palestinians in Rafah brace for Israeli assault
News Wrap: Palestinians in Rafah brace for expected Israeli ground assault
Clip: S2024 E42 | 2:09
Watch 6:18
PBS NewsHour
The role of social media companies in the 2024 election
Can social media companies safeguard the 2024 election against misinformation?
Clip: S2024 E42 | 6:18
Watch 8:10
PBS NewsHour
The unique challenges of dating with disabilities
The unique challenges of dating and finding love while living with disabilities
Clip: S2024 E42 | 8:10
Watch 5:10
PBS NewsHour
What to know about protests against the far-right in Germany
What to know about Germany’s far-right politics and protests against its rise
Clip: S2024 E42 | 5:10
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
February 9, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
February 9, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2024 E41 | 57:46