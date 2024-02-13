© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
PBS NewsHour

February 13, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode

Season 2024 Episode 45 | 57m 46s

February 13, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode

Aired: 02/12/24 | Expires: 03/14/24
Major corporate funding for the PBS NewsHour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, Cunard Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Lines. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extras
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
February 12, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
February 12, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2024 E44 | 57:46
Watch 5:46
PBS NewsHour
Communities embrace youth tackle football despite risks
Why communities of color are embracing youth tackle football despite safety concerns
Clip: S2024 E44 | 5:46
Watch 6:06
PBS NewsHour
The potential impact of Trump’s deportation agenda
The potential impact of Trump’s extreme deportation and immigration agenda
Clip: S2024 E44 | 6:06
Watch 9:24
PBS NewsHour
Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on election to replace Santos
Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on the significance of the special election to replace Santos
Clip: S2024 E44 | 9:24
Watch 4:36
PBS NewsHour
The issues getting attention in New York special election
A look at issues getting attention in special election to fill seat of George Santos
Clip: S2024 E44 | 4:36
Watch 10:00
PBS NewsHour
'The Space Race' explores Black pioneers of NASA
'The Space Race' documentary explores Black astronauts' efforts to overcome injustice
Clip: S2024 E44 | 10:00
Watch 4:51
PBS NewsHour
News Wrap: Houthi rebels attack cargo ship in Red Sea
News Wrap: Houthi rebels attack cargo ship in Red Sea
Clip: S2024 E44 | 4:51
Watch 5:56
PBS NewsHour
Volker condemns Trump's comments on protecting NATO allies
Former Amb. Volker condemns Trump's comments on not protecting NATO allies
Clip: S2024 E44 | 5:56
Watch 4:42
PBS NewsHour
Biden warns Israel to protect Palestinians after deadly raid
Biden warns Israel to protect Palestinians after Gaza raid to rescue hostages kills dozens
Clip: S2024 E44 | 4:42
Watch 5:53
PBS NewsHour
Once nearly eradicated, why syphilis is surging in the U.S.
Syphilis in the U.S was once nearly eradicated. Here’s why it’s surging again
Clip: S2024 E43 | 5:53