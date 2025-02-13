© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
PBS News Hour

February 13, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode

Season 2025 Episode 44 | 57m 46s

February 13, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode

Aired: 02/12/25 | Expires: 03/15/25
Watch 6:05
PBS News Hour
Linda McMahon pressed on Trump's planned cuts to the Department of Education
Clip: S2025 E44 | 6:05
Watch 7:17
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Indian PM Modi visits White House
Clip: S2025 E44 | 7:17
Watch 6:27
PBS News Hour
Trump's tariff plan would raise inflation and cost U.S. jobs, economist Mark Zandi says
Clip: S2025 E44 | 6:27
Watch 6:52
PBS News Hour
European allies demand support for Ukraine and seat at Trump-Putin negotiations
Clip: S2025 E44 | 6:52
Watch 8:23
PBS News Hour
What Trump voters think about his first weeks in office
Clip: S2025 E44 | 8:23
Watch 7:55
PBS News Hour
Economist Paul Krugman on how political attitudes changed with U.S. economic shifts
Clip: S2025 E44 | 7:55
Watch 8:38
PBS News Hour
Senegal group finds some success in stopping genital mutilation in African communities
Clip: S2025 E44 | 8:38
Watch 6:35
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: U.S. frees cybercriminal Vinnik in Russian prisoner swap for Mark Fogel
Clip: S2025 E43 | 6:35
Watch 4:15
PBS News Hour
Hegseth tells NATO Ukraine membership unlikely as Trump says Putin will discuss ending war
Clip: S2025 E43 | 4:15
Watch 5:22
PBS News Hour
House Republicans reveal their budget blueprint
Clip: S2025 E43 | 5:22