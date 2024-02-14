© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
PBS NewsHour

February 14, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode

Season 2024 Episode 46 | 57m 46s

February 14, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode

Aired: 02/13/24 | Expires: 03/15/24
Extras
Watch 7:21
PBS NewsHour
FDA warns 'gas station heroin' widely available in U.S.
FDA warns addictive 'gas station heroin' supplement widely available in U.S.
Clip: S2024 E45 | 7:21
Watch 6:45
PBS NewsHour
How AI-generated misinformation threatens election integrity
How AI-generated misinformation threatens election integrity
Clip: S2024 E45 | 6:45
Watch 8:00
PBS NewsHour
Jeffrey Wright on his performance in 'American Fiction'
Jeffrey Wright on his Oscar-nominated performance in 'American Fiction'
Clip: S2024 E45 | 8:00
Watch 5:59
PBS NewsHour
Ukraine aid approved by Senate faces GOP opposition in House
Senate approves Ukraine aid, but bill faces GOP opposition in House
Clip: S2024 E45 | 5:59
Watch 4:28
PBS NewsHour
News Wrap: Inflation report raises questions about economy
News Wrap: Inflation report raises new questions about U.S. economy
Clip: S2024 E45 | 4:28
Watch 10:06
PBS NewsHour
'Momfluencers' urged to stop showing kids on social media
'Momfluencers' urged to stop showing kids on social media to protect their privacy
Clip: S2024 E45 | 10:06
Watch 9:36
PBS NewsHour
Innocent people jailed in El Salvador's gang crackdown
Thousands of innocent people jailed in El Salvador's gang crackdown
Clip: S2024 E45 | 9:36
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
February 13, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
February 13, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2024 E45 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
February 12, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
February 12, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2024 E44 | 57:46
Watch 6:06
PBS NewsHour
The potential impact of Trump’s deportation agenda
The potential impact of Trump’s extreme deportation and immigration agenda
Clip: S2024 E44 | 6:06