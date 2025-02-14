February 14, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode

Extras
Constitutional scholar on whether Trump’s actions are executive overreach
Vance lectures European allies on democracy at security summit in Munich
EU’s foreign policy chief discusses the future of Ukraine amid shifting U.S. support
Jane Austen fans honor British novelist’s legacy 250 years after her birth
Brooks and Capehart on the Trump administration’s challenge to the judiciary branch
News Wrap: Black Hawk crew may have missed key instruction before DC collision, NTSB says
Mass firings sweep across federal agencies as Trump administration defends itself in court
Justice Department in upheaval over order to dismiss NYC Mayor Adams’ corruption case
What Trump voters think about his first weeks in office
Economist Paul Krugman on how political attitudes changed with U.S. economic shifts