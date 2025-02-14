© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
PBS News Hour

February 14, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode

Season 2025 Episode 45 | 57m 46s

Friday on the News Hour, a federal prosecutor agrees to drop charges against New York City’s mayor, complying with a Justice Department order that sparked mass resignations. Vice President Vance lectures European allies on democracy at a summit largely meant to focus on the security of Ukraine. Plus, Jane Austen fans around the world honor the British novelist’s legacy 250 years after her birth.

Aired: 02/13/25 | Expires: 03/16/25
Constitutional scholar discusses Trump’s executive authority
Clip: S2025 E45 | 7:22
Vance lectures European allies on democracy at Munich summit
Clip: S2025 E45 | 5:02
EU official on future of Ukraine amid shifting U.S. support
Clip: S2025 E45 | 6:12
Jane Austen fans honor novelist 250 years after her birth
Clip: S2025 E45 | 7:42
Brooks and Capehart on Trump’s challenge to the judiciary
Clip: S2025 E45 | 9:33
News Wrap: Key instruction missed before DC crash, NTSB says
Clip: S2025 E45 | 5:11
Mass firings sweep federal agencies amid court challenges
Clip: S2025 E45 | 2:59
DOJ in upheaval over order to dismiss Adams corruption case
Clip: S2025 E45 | 7:49
What Trump voters think about his first weeks in office
Clip: S2025 E44 | 8:23
Krugman on political attitudes changing with economic shifts
Clip: S2025 E44 | 7:55