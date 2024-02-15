February 15, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode

Extras
February 14, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
How young voters feel about the presidential candidates and nation's political divide
Experts describe what happens to our brains and memories as we age
Former general linked to human rights abuses elected as Indonesia's next president
National security warning reportedly involves Russian space weapon
GOP Rep. Van Duyne discusses divides in House over Ukraine aid, border security
What's next for Republicans in Congress after vote to impeach homeland security secretary
News Wrap: 1 killed in shooting following Kansas City Super Bowl parade
February 13, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
'Momfluencers' urged to stop showing kids on social media to protect their privacy