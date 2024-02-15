© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
PBS NewsHour

February 15, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode

Season 2024 Episode 47

Thursday on the NewsHour, Kansas City reels after a deadly shooting at its Super Bowl celebration parade. A New York judge denies former President Trump's request to delay a criminal case that stems from hush money paid to an adult film star. Plus, shelling and air strikes between Israel and Hezbollah escalate, endangering civilians living near the border with Lebanon.

Aired: 02/14/24
PBS NewsHour


PBS NewsHour


PBS NewsHour


PBS NewsHour


PBS NewsHour


PBS NewsHour


PBS NewsHour


PBS NewsHour


PBS NewsHour


PBS NewsHour


