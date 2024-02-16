© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
PBS NewsHour

February 16, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode

Season 2024 Episode 48 | 57m 46s

February 16, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode

Aired: 02/15/24 | Expires: 03/17/24
Major corporate funding for the PBS NewsHour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, Cunard Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Lines. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extras
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
February 15, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
February 15, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2024 E47 | 57:46
Watch 3:43
PBS NewsHour
Informant charged with lying about Biden's ties to Burisma
Informant charged with lying about Joe and Hunter Biden's ties to Burisma
Clip: S2024 E47 | 3:43
Watch 3:32
PBS NewsHour
Kansas City reflect on security after deadly parade shooting
Kansas City officials reflect on security after deadly Super Bowl parade shooting
Clip: S2024 E47 | 3:32
Watch 7:11
PBS NewsHour
N.Y. judge denies Trump request to delay hush money trial
N.Y. judge denies Trump request to delay hush money trial
Clip: S2024 E47 | 7:11
Watch 5:17
PBS NewsHour
Civilians in crossfire as Israel, Hezbollah battles escalate
Civilians describe living in crossfire as Israel and Hezbollah battles escalate
Clip: S2024 E47 | 5:17
Watch 4:38
PBS NewsHour
News Wrap: Israeli forces raid hospital in southern Gaza
News Wrap: Israeli forces raid main hospital in southern Gaza
Clip: S2024 E47 | 4:38
Watch 9:34
PBS NewsHour
Arizona network becomes model for mental health hotlines
How Arizona's crisis response network became a model for mental health hotlines
Clip: S2024 E47 | 9:34
Watch 7:29
PBS NewsHour
'The Greatest Night in Pop' reveals how stars made history
'The Greatest Night in Pop' reveals how music's stars came together to make history
Clip: S2024 E47 | 7:29
Watch 10:14
PBS NewsHour
Diversity initiatives facing political backlash
Why diversity initiatives at colleges and companies are facing political backlash
Clip: S2024 E47 | 10:14
Watch 14:00
PBS NewsHour
What happens to our brains and memories as we age
Experts describe what happens to our brains and memories as we age
Clip: S2024 E46 | 14:00