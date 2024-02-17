© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
PBS NewsHour

February 17, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode

Season 2024 Episode 49 | 26m 45s

Saturday on PBS News Weekend, Egypt’s foreign minister discusses the effect Israel’s war in Gaza is having on its neighbors and hopes for a cease-fire. Then, from France to India, why farmers around the world are protesting against climate change policies, red tape and crop prices. Plus, how increasingly frequent space launches are affecting the Earth’s atmosphere.

Aired: 02/16/24 | Expires: 03/18/24
Major corporate funding for the PBS NewsHour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, Cunard Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Lines. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extras
Watch 3:22
PBS NewsHour
News Wrap: Navalny's mother seeks answers after his death
News Wrap: Navalny’s mother pushes for answers after his death in prison
Clip: S2024 E49 | 3:22
Watch 7:25
PBS NewsHour
Egypt's foreign minister on Israel-Hamas war's repercussions
Israeli attack on Rafah would have ‘severe repercussions,’ Egypt’s foreign minister says
Clip: S2024 E49 | 7:25
Watch 5:28
PBS NewsHour
Why farmers around the world are protesting
‘We have reached the end of our rope.’ Why farmers around the world are protesting
Clip: S2024 E49 | 5:28
Watch 6:12
PBS NewsHour
How a new space race could be harming the Earth's atmosphere
How a new space race could be harming the Earth’s atmosphere
Clip: S2024 E49 | 6:12
Watch 4:13
PBS NewsHour
Trump fined more than $350 million for financial fraud
‘No one is above the law.’ Trump faces staggering fine for years of financial fraud
Clip: S2024 E48 | 4:13
Watch 4:02
PBS NewsHour
News Wrap: Biden urges against Israeli assault on Rafah
News Wrap: Biden urges against major Israeli assault on Rafah
Clip: S2024 E48 | 4:02
Watch 9:09
PBS NewsHour
Estonian leader reacts to Trump's comments with worry
'Statements from U.S. are making us worried': Estonian leader reacts to Trump comments
Clip: S2024 E48 | 9:09
Watch 5:23
PBS NewsHour
East Palestine residents have mixed reaction to Biden visit
A year after toxic train derailment, Biden visits East Palestine to mixed reception
Clip: S2024 E48 | 5:23
Watch 5:30
PBS NewsHour
What Buttigieg wants to do to prevent the next rail disaster
Buttigieg on why rail safety measures have stalled one year after East Palestine disaster
Clip: S2024 E48 | 5:30
Watch 2:42
PBS NewsHour
Caitlin Clark breaks NCAA women's basketball scoring record
Iowa phenom Caitlin Clark breaks NCAA women’s basketball record for career points
Clip: S2024 E48 | 2:42