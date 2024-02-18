© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
PBS NewsHour

February 18, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode

Season 2024 Episode 50 | 26m 44s

Sunday on PBS News Weekend, we look at why eating disorders are affecting more and more adolescent boys. Then, what the Biden administration is doing to tackle hidden fees that are hitting low-income families the hardest. Plus, the often misunderstood legacy of the Black Panther Party and its influence on today’s struggle for civil rights.

Aired: 02/17/24 | Expires: 03/19/24
