© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
PBS News Hour

February 2, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode

Season 2025 Episode 33 | 26m 45s

February 2, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode

Aired: 02/01/25 | Expires: 03/04/25
Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extras
Watch 6:50
PBS News Hour
The mental health toll of California’s devastating wildfires
California’s devastating wildfires leave lingering mental health toll on residents
Clip: S2025 E33 | 6:50
Watch 3:09
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Netanyahu heads to U.S. to meet with Trump
News Wrap: Israel’s Netanyahu heads to U.S. to meet with Trump
Clip: S2025 E33 | 3:09
Watch 6:35
PBS News Hour
Why a deadly strain of bird flu is making egg prices soar
Why a deadly strain of bird flu is making egg prices soar nationwide
Clip: S2025 E33 | 6:35
Watch 6:56
PBS News Hour
Canadian ambassador to U.S. hopes for ‘off-ramp’ to tariffs
Canadian ambassador to U.S. hopes for ‘off-ramp’ to trade war after Trump tariffs
Clip: S2025 E33 | 6:56
Watch 4:55
PBS News Hour
How Trump’s tariffs affect America’s biggest trade partners
What Trump’s tariffs could mean for America’s biggest trade partners and U.S. consumers
Clip: S2025 E32 | 4:55
Watch 26:45
PBS News Hour
February 1, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
February 1, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2025 E32 | 26:45
Watch 5:41
PBS News Hour
Former FAA administrator discusses state of aviation safety
Former FAA administrator discusses the current state of aviation safety
Clip: S2025 E32 | 5:41
Watch 9:54
PBS News Hour
Why many veterinarians suffer mental health challenges
How vet schools are trying to address the mental health challenges plaguing veterinarians
Clip: S2025 E32 | 9:54
Watch 2:41
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Israel, Hamas complete 4th exchange of ceasefire
News Wrap: Israel, Hamas complete 4th prisoner-hostage exchange of ceasefire deal
Clip: S2025 E32 | 2:41
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
January 31, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
January 31, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E31 | 57:46