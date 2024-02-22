© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
PBS NewsHour

February 22, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode

Season 2024 Episode 54 | 57m 46s

Thursday on the NewsHour, continued Israeli airstrikes flatten parts of Rafah as negotiators make progress for a cease-fire in Gaza. The fight over spending on Capitol Hill intensifies, pushing the country ever closer to a government shutdown. Plus, the state of the war in Ukraine nearly two years into Russia's invasion.

Aired: 02/21/24 | Expires: 03/23/24
