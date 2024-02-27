© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
PBS NewsHour

February 27, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode

Season 2024 Episode 59 | 57m 46s

February 27, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode

Aired: 02/26/24 | Expires: 03/28/24
PBS NewsHour
IDF soldier's videos offer unique perspective of war in Gaza
Israeli soldier's video diaries offer unique perspective on war in Gaza
PBS NewsHour
Georgia murder fuels heated debate over immigration policies
Clip: S2024 E59 | 8:01
PBS NewsHour
Biden, congressional leaders meet with shutdown looming
Clip: S2024 E59 | 6:09
PBS NewsHour
Michigan Democratic Party chair on 'uncommitted' voters
Clip: S2024 E59 | 4:24
PBS NewsHour
Muslim, Arab Americans hope to send Biden message about Gaza
Clip: S2024 E58 | 3:09
PBS NewsHour
News Wrap: Trump appeals $454 million judgment in fraud case
Clip: S2024 E58 | 3:56
PBS NewsHour
Asthma drug helps reduce allergic reactions to certain foods
Clip: S2024 E58 | 4:12
PBS NewsHour
Supreme Court hears cases on free speech and social media
Clip: S2024 E58 | 8:50
PBS NewsHour
Israel plans for Rafah invasion amid cease-fire negotiations
Clip: S2024 E58 | 5:51
PBS NewsHour
Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on politics of Israel support
Clip: S2024 E58 | 9:29