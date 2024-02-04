© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
PBS NewsHour

February 4, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode

Season 2024 Episode 36 | 26m 44s

Sunday on PBS News Weekend, the U.S. promises further retaliation for the killing of American troops in Jordan. How upcoming elections in Pakistan and other South Asian countries are testing democracy in the region. After the release of the Epstein files, we examine the challenges in policing sex trafficking. Plus, a new category at the Grammy Awards highlights the global appeal of African music.

Aired: 02/03/24 | Expires: 03/05/24
Major corporate funding for the PBS NewsHour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, Cunard Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Lines. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extras
Watch 3:21
PBS NewsHour
News Wrap: U.S. vows more military response in Middle East
Clip: S2024 E36 | 3:21
Watch 6:57
PBS NewsHour
Upcoming South Asian elections test democracy in the region
Clip: S2024 E36 | 6:57
Watch 5:45
PBS NewsHour
New Grammy category highlights African music’s global appeal
Clip: S2024 E36 | 5:45
Watch 6:40
PBS NewsHour
Sex trafficking survivors face barriers to seeking justice
Clip: S2024 E36 | 6:40
Watch 5:03
PBS NewsHour
Pressure grows on Congress to curb deepfake pornography
Clip: S2024 E35 | 5:03
Watch 8:39
PBS NewsHour
Conservationists take drastic measures to save coral reefs
Clip: S2024 E35 | 8:39
Watch 5:27
PBS NewsHour
What U.S. hopes to achieve by striking Iran-backed militias
Clip: S2024 E35 | 5:27
Watch 2:25
PBS NewsHour
News Wrap: Democratic primary race begins in South Carolina
Clip: S2024 E35 | 2:25
Watch 26:45
PBS NewsHour
February 3, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2024 E35 | 26:45
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
February 2, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2024 E34 | 57:46