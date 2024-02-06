© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
PBS NewsHour

February 6, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode

Season 2024 Episode 38

February 6, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode

Aired: 02/05/24
Major corporate funding for the PBS NewsHour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, Cunard Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Lines. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extras
Watch 7:13
PBS NewsHour
Sen. Cramer on why Republicans are blocking border bill
Sen. Cramer on why he and other Republicans aren't supporting the border deal
Clip: S2024 E38 | 7:13
Watch 4:07
PBS NewsHour
Border deal hits wall as GOP says they will block bill
Bipartisan border deal hits legislative wall as Republicans say they will block bill
Clip: S2024 E38 | 4:07
Watch 6:08
PBS NewsHour
Mother of Michigan school shooter convicted of manslaughter
Mother of Michigan school shooter convicted of manslaughter in unprecedented case
Clip: S2024 E38 | 6:08
Watch 3:53
PBS NewsHour
News Wrap: Calif. under threat of landslides after storms
News Wrap: Southern California under threat of landslides following record rainstorm
Clip: S2024 E38 | 3:53
Watch 4:22
PBS NewsHour
Trump denied presidential immunity, court rules
Trump denied presidential immunity in election interference case, court rules
Clip: S2024 E38 | 4:22
Watch 8:29
PBS NewsHour
Syria faces slow recovery a year after earthquake
Survivors face slow recovery in northwestern Syria a year after devastating earthquake
Clip: S2024 E38 | 8:29
Watch 10:06
PBS NewsHour
'Medgar and Myrlie' traces lives of civil rights leaders
Joy Reid's 'Medgar and Myrlie' traces extraordinary lives and love of civil rights leaders
Clip: S2024 E38 | 10:06
Watch 7:20
PBS NewsHour
Boeing under pressure amid safety and quality control issues
Boeing under pressure amid string of safety and quality control issues
Clip: S2024 E38 | 7:20
Watch 56:45
PBS NewsHour
February 5, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
February 5, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2024 E37 | 56:45
Watch 6:38
PBS NewsHour
Sen. Murphy says border deal is 'old-fashioned compromise'
Sen. Murphy on border security bill: 'This is an old-fashioned compromise'
Clip: S2024 E37 | 6:38