February 8, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode

Extras
‘The Power Pause’ aims to rebrand what it means to be a stay-at-home mom
The history of diversity, equity and inclusion efforts in America
How NASA’s OSIRIS-REx mission may help us understand the origins of life on Earth
Fate of USAID in question as judge sets back Trump’s efforts to dismantle agency
News Wrap: Trump takes aim at Kennedy Center’s board of trustees
February 7, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Lawrence Chu's Brief But Spectacular take on treating each day like a grand opening
Courts and Congress struggle to keep up with Trump as he reshapes American government
Displaced Gazans return to face shattered homeland and uncertain future
News Wrap: Heavy rains in California trigger landslides