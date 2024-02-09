© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
PBS NewsHour

February 9, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode

Season 2024 Episode 41 | 57m 46s

February 9, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode

Aired: 02/08/24 | Expires: 03/10/24
Watch 10:52
PBS NewsHour
Brooks and Capehart on voters' concerns about Biden's age, Trump's ballot eligibility
Clip: S2024 E41 | 10:52
Watch 5:12
PBS NewsHour
White House pushes back on special counsel's criticism of Biden's mental fitness
Clip: S2024 E41 | 5:12
Watch 6:15
PBS NewsHour
Why some governors turned down a food assistance program for children in their states
Clip: S2024 E41 | 6:15
Watch 3:51
PBS NewsHour
News Wrap: Biden meets with German chancellor to discuss Ukraine aid
Clip: S2024 E41 | 3:51
Watch 5:08
PBS NewsHour
Netanyahu orders Israeli military to plan for evacuation of Rafah ahead of ground assault
Clip: S2024 E41 | 5:08
Watch 6:27
PBS NewsHour
Father of Palestinian American teen killed in West Bank discusses son's death
Clip: S2024 E41 | 6:27
Watch 6:39
PBS NewsHour
Million-dollar legal victory shines light on conservatives' attacks on science
Clip: S2024 E41 | 6:39
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
February 8, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2024 E40 | 57:46
Watch 8:59
PBS NewsHour
What Supreme Court justices signaled in hearing on removing Trump from Colorado ballot
Clip: S2024 E40 | 8:59
Watch 6:23
PBS NewsHour
Biden willfully withheld classified docs but will not be charged, special counsel says
Clip: S2024 E40 | 6:23