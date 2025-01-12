© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
PBS News Hour

January 12, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode

Season 2025 Episode 12 | 26m 44s

January 12, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode

Aired: 01/11/25
Watch 26:44
PBS News Hour
January 12, 2025 – PBS News Weekend full episode
Clip: S2025 E12 | 26:44
Watch 2:17
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Biden, Netanyahu speak amid Gaza ceasefire talks
Clip: S2025 E12 | 2:17
Watch 5:00
PBS News Hour
What to know about this winter’s surge of viral illnesses
Clip: S2025 E12 | 5:00
Watch 6:12
PBS News Hour
Los Angeles area schools suffer damage, closures from fires
Clip: S2025 E12 | 6:12
Watch 2:54
PBS News Hour
What ancient ice from Antarctica tells us about the climate
Clip: S2025 E12 | 2:54
Watch 6:46
PBS News Hour
As recovering addicts age, many face health care struggles
Clip: S2025 E12 | 6:46
Watch 6:08
PBS News Hour
Why vertical video series are taking off on mobile phones
Clip: S2025 E11 | 6:08
Watch 26:45
PBS News Hour
January 11, 2025 – PBS News Weekend full episode
Clip: S2025 E11 | 26:45
Watch 3:35
PBS News Hour
How to protect your health from hazards of wildfire smoke
Clip: S2025 E11 | 3:35
Watch 6:21
PBS News Hour
Residents reel from Los Angeles fires as death toll rises
Clip: S2025 E11 | 6:21