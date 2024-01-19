© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
PBS NewsHour

January 19, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode

Season 2024 Episode 19 | 57m 46s

January 19, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode

Aired: 01/18/24 | Expires: 02/18/24
Watch 6:31
DOJ issues review of police response to Uvalde shooting
Clip: S2024 E18 | 6:31
Watch 9:10
American doctor describes dire humanitarian crisis in Gaza
Clip: S2024 E18 | 9:10
Watch 5:40
Congress passes temporary funding bill to avert shutdown
Clip: S2024 E18 | 5:40
Watch 4:48
News Wrap: Netanyahu opposes Palestinian statehood after war
Clip: S2024 E18 | 4:48
Watch 4:21
What's in the bill to expand the child tax credit
Clip: S2024 E18 | 4:21
Watch 7:16
Health advocates press White House to ban menthol cigarettes
Clip: S2024 E18 | 7:16
Watch 7:50
Michele Norris discusses new book 'Our Hidden Conversations'
Clip: S2024 E18 | 7:50
Watch 6:30
Tourism industry responding to women drawn to solo travel
Clip: S2024 E18 | 6:30
Watch 57:46
January 18, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2024 E18 | 57:46
Watch 4:36
Congress, White House negotiate Ukraine and border funding
Clip: S2024 E17 | 4:36