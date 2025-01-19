© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
PBS News Hour

January 19, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode

Season 2025 Episode 19 | 26m 44s

Sunday on PBS News Weekend, the first hostages return to Israel and aid trucks enter Gaza as the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas goes into effect. Then, some of the world’s biggest companies make record-breaking donations to Trump’s inauguration. Plus, a look at a little-known White House tradition of outgoing presidents leaving personal notes for their successors.

Aired: 01/18/25 | Expires: 02/18/25
