© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
PBS NewsHour

January 24, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode

Season 2024 Episode 25 | 57m 46s

January 24, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode

Aired: 01/23/24 | Expires: 02/23/24
Major corporate funding for the PBS NewsHour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, Cunard Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Lines. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extras
Watch 26:35
PBS NewsHour
New Hampshire Primary - PBS News Special Report
New Hampshire Primary - PBS News Special Report
Special: 26:35
Watch 6:37
PBS NewsHour
What is considered genocide, and who gets to decide?
What is genocide's legal definition and role in public and political rhetoric?
Clip: S2024 | 6:37
Watch 8:16
PBS NewsHour
Parents on trial for their child committing a mass shooting
Michigan trial tests if parents are responsible for their child committing a mass shooting
Clip: S2024 E24 | 8:16
Watch 4:03
PBS NewsHour
News Wrap: Houthis vow to continue attacks on Red Sea ships
News Wrap: Houthi rebels vow to continue attacks on ships in Red Sea
Clip: S2024 E24 | 4:03
Watch 6:03
PBS NewsHour
Rise of artificial intelligence boosts tech stocks
How the rise of artificial intelligence is boosting tech stocks
Clip: S2024 E24 | 6:03
Watch 5:14
PBS NewsHour
Pakistani artist finds success painting personal experiences
Pakistani artist finds success painting what he’s lived, felt and feared
Clip: S2024 E24 | 5:14
Watch 8:31
PBS NewsHour
UN’s top humanitarian official discusses crisis in Gaza
UN’s top humanitarian official discusses crisis in Gaza
Clip: S2024 E24 | 8:31
Watch 10:25
PBS NewsHour
What the N.H. primary will tell us about the 2024 race
What the New Hampshire primary will tell us about the 2024 presidential race
Clip: S2024 E24 | 10:25
Watch 2:54
PBS NewsHour
Deaths of soldiers mark Israel’s deadliest day since Oct. 7
Deaths of IDF soldiers in Gaza mark Israel’s deadliest day since Oct. 7 Hamas attacks
Clip: S2024 E24 | 2:54
Watch 6:27
PBS NewsHour
Haley appeals to New Hampshire to help gain ground on Trump
Nikki Haley appeals to New Hampshire voters to help her gain ground on Trump
Clip: S2024 E24 | 6:27