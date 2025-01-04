January 4, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode

Extras
News Wrap: New Orleans terror suspect visited city twice before attack, FBI says
How the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol still divides America four years later
January 5, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
What to expect as a massive, powerful winter storm wallops the U.S.
Jimmy Carter honored in his home state of Georgia on first day of memorial events
As New Orleans recovers from terror attack, locals ask how warning signs were missed
How human trafficking victims are forced to run ‘pig butchering’ investment scams
News Wrap: Freezing winter storm front begins moving across the U.S.
January 3, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
News Wrap: Judge orders Trump to appear for sentencing in hush-money case