PBS News Hour

January 4, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode

Season 2025 Episode 4 | 26m 45s

Saturday on PBS News Weekend, a nation honors former President Jimmy Carter as nearly a week of memorial events begin today in his home state of Georgia. Then, new questions arise in New Orleans about why threatening social media posts made by the suspect went unnoticed until it was too late. Plus, how an online investment scam is leaving victims in tears and financial ruin.

Aired: 01/03/25 | Expires: 02/03/25
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: FBI shares more details about New Orleans attack
Clip: S2025 E5 | 2:52
PBS News Hour
How the Jan. 6 attack still divides America four years later
Clip: S2025 E5 | 5:58
PBS News Hour
January 5, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2025 E5 | 26:45
PBS News Hour
What to expect as a powerful winter storm wallops the U.S.
Clip: S2025 E5 | 5:28
PBS News Hour
Carter honored in Georgia on first day of memorial events
Clip: S2025 E4 | 2:18
PBS News Hour
Locals ask how warnings of New Orleans attack were missed
Clip: S2025 E4 | 5:17
PBS News Hour
The human trafficking victims behind ‘pig butchering’ scams
Clip: S2025 E4 | 8:10
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Freezing winter storm begins moving across U.S.
Clip: S2025 E4 | 2:19
PBS News Hour
January 3, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E3 | 57:46
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Judge sets sentencing for Trump hush-money case
Clip: S2025 E3 | 5:49