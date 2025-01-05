© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
PBS News Hour

January 5, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode

Season 2025 Episode 5 | 26m 45s

Sunday on PBS News Weekend, a powerful winter storm bears down on tens of millions of Americans, packing a dangerous mix of snow, ice and heavy rain. Then, four years after the attack on the U.S. Capitol, we examine the legacy of a day that still divides this country. Plus, what one American city is doing to prevent birds from dying in glass window collisions.

Aired: 01/04/25 | Expires: 02/04/25
Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extras
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
January 7, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
January 7, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E7 | 57:46
Watch 8:41
PBS News Hour
Where does U.S. foreign aid go and does it make an impact?
Where does U.S. foreign aid go and does it make an impact?
Clip: S2025 E7 | 8:41
Watch 5:36
PBS News Hour
ART & CLIMATE
ART & CLIMATE
Clip: S2025 E7 | 5:36
Watch 5:47
PBS News Hour
Activists in Iran describe threats they face for protesting
Activists in Iran describe the threats and oppression they face for protesting
Clip: S2025 E7 | 5:47
Watch 4:30
PBS News Hour
Trump expresses desire to expanding U.S. territory
Trump expresses desire to expand U.S. territory, use economic force to pressure Canada
Clip: S2025 E7 | 4:30
Watch 8:19
PBS News Hour
U.S. accuses Sudan's rebel forces of committing genocide
U.S. accuses Sudan's rebel forces of committing genocide
Clip: S2025 E7 | 8:19
Watch 6:17
PBS News Hour
Minneapolis agrees to federal oversight of its police
Minneapolis agrees to federal oversight of its police 4 years after George Floyd murder
Clip: S2025 E7 | 6:17
Watch 6:29
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Wildfire in Los Angeles hills explodes in size
News Wrap: Wildfire in hills of Los Angeles rapidly explodes in size
Clip: S2025 E7 | 6:29
Watch 5:44
PBS News Hour
Meta drops fact-checking, critics fear misinformation spike
As Meta drops fact-checking, critics fear it could pave the way for a misinformation spike
Clip: S2025 E7 | 5:44
Watch 4:37
PBS News Hour
Remembering the victims of the New Orleans terror attack
Remembering the victims of the New Orleans terror attack
Clip: S2025 E6 | 4:37