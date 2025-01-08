© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
PBS News Hour

January 8, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode

Season 2025 Episode 8 | 57m 46s

January 8, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode

Aired: 01/07/25 | Expires: 02/07/25
Watch 56:45
PBS News Hour
January 10, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
January 10, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E10 | 56:45
Watch 7:43
PBS News Hour
LA reflects wildfire destruction while looking to future
LA reflects on what wildfires have destroyed while looking to prepare for future disasters
Clip: S2025 E10 | 7:43
Watch 10:14
PBS News Hour
Brooks and Capehart on Trump's sentencing and his 2nd term
Brooks and Capehart on Trump's sentencing and what's coming in his 2nd term
Clip: S2025 E10 | 10:14
Watch 4:58
PBS News Hour
Climate created 'perfect storm' for fires, researcher says
Warming climate created 'perfect storm' for catastrophic fires, NASA researcher says
Clip: S2025 E10 | 4:58
Watch 5:48
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Maduro sworn after Venezuela's disputed election
News Wrap: Maduro sworn in for 3rd term following Venezuela's disputed election
Clip: S2025 E10 | 5:48
Watch 7:00
PBS News Hour
TikTok's future now in hands of Supreme Court
TikTok's future in hands of Supreme Court as justices hear arguments against ban
Clip: S2025 E10 | 7:00
Watch 10:08
PBS News Hour
Jake Sullivan reflects on Biden's foreign policy legacy
Jake Sullivan on Biden's foreign policy legacy and Trump's unconventional tactics
Clip: S2025 E10 | 10:08
Watch 5:31
PBS News Hour
How Trump avoided punishment for his felony convictions
How Trump avoided punishment for his felony convictions
Clip: S2025 E10 | 5:31
Watch 5:37
PBS News Hour
Jimmy Carter remembered and honored at state funeral in Washington
Jimmy Carter remembered and honored during state funeral in Washington
Clip: S2025 E9 | 5:37
Watch 4:25
PBS News Hour
GOP lawmakers take early steps to implement Trump's agenda
GOP lawmakers take early steps to implement Trump's agenda
Clip: S2025 E9 | 4:25