PBS News Hour

July 18, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode

Season 2024 Episode 201 | 57m 46s

Thursday on the News Hour, all eyes are on the Republican convention where former President Donald Trump will make his first public speech since the assassination attempt. President Biden isolates after testing positive for COVID, the latest setback in his campaign. Plus, the Secret Service faces pressure from Republicans and Democrats over apparent failures that led up to Trump's shooting.

Aired: 07/17/24 | Expires: 08/17/24
