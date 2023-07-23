© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
PBS NewsHour

July 23, 2023 - PBS News Weekend full episode

Season 2023 Episode 214 | 26m 45s

Sunday on PBS News Weekend, the latest on Spain’s general election that could give the country’s far-right the most influence it’s had since the 1970s. Then, with millions of Americans under heat warnings, tips on how to stay cool and avoid going to the emergency room. Plus, a new documentary sheds light on the lasting effects of land lost by Black farmers and efforts to reclaim it.

Aired: 07/22/23
Watch 7:26
PBS NewsHour
Extreme heat sends thousands to ERs across the country
Extreme heat sends thousands to ERs across the country. Here’s how to stay safe
Clip: S2023 E214 | 7:26
Watch 3:14
PBS NewsHour
News Wrap: Unrest in Israel on the eve of a defining moment
News Wrap: Widespread unrest in Israel on the eve of a defining moment
Clip: S2023 E214 | 3:14
Watch 5:55
PBS NewsHour
What Spain’s election means for far-right politics in Europe
What Spain’s election means for the far-right’s foothold in Europe
Clip: S2023 E214 | 5:55
Watch 6:32
PBS NewsHour
‘Gaining Ground’ highlights effort to reclaim Black farmland
‘Gaining Ground’ highlights efforts to reclaim land taken from Black farmers
Clip: S2023 E214 | 6:32
Watch 2:12
PBS NewsHour
News Wrap: Earth sees hottest July ever recorded by humans
News Wrap: Earth sees hottest July ever recorded in human history
Clip: S2023 E213 | 2:12
Watch 6:22
PBS NewsHour
New report suggests these best practices for reducing crime
New report suggests these best practices for reducing crime in America
Clip: S2023 E213 | 6:22
Watch 6:25
PBS NewsHour
World Cup puts spotlight back on pay equity issues in soccer
2023 Women’s World Cup puts spotlight back on pay equity issues in soccer
Clip: S2023 E213 | 6:25
Watch 5:31
PBS NewsHour
Richard Glossip’s case reignites debate over death penalty
Oklahoma death row prisoner’s case reignites debate over capital punishment
Clip: S2023 E213 | 5:31
Watch 3:06
PBS NewsHour
A Brief But Spectacular take on how everybody can learn
A Brief But Spectacular take on how everybody can learn
Clip: S2023 E213 | 3:06
Watch 26:45
PBS NewsHour
July 22, 2023 - PBS News Weekend full episode
July 22, 2023 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2023 E213 | 26:45
