© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
PBS News Hour

July 24, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode

Season 2024 Episode 207 | 57m 46s

July 24, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode

Aired: 07/23/24 | Expires: 08/23/24
Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, Cunard Cruise Line, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extras
Watch 9:27
PBS News Hour
Harris lays out case against Trump in first campaign event
Harris lays out her case against Trump in first campaign event in Wisconsin
Clip: S2024 E206 | 9:27
Watch 9:58
PBS News Hour
Critics doubt developers claiming AI can combat loneliness
Developers claim AI can help combat loneliness, but critics say it can't be trusted
Clip: S2024 E206 | 9:58
Watch 7:42
PBS News Hour
Walz says GOP 'playing with fire' by 'demonizing' Harris
Minnesota Gov. Walz says GOP 'playing with fire' by 'demonizing' Harris
Clip: S2024 E206 | 7:42
Watch 8:11
PBS News Hour
Alsu Kurmasheva's family blasts her conviction in Russia
'The Russian legal system is a sham': Alsu Kurmasheva's family blasts her conviction
Clip: S2024 E206 | 8:11
Watch 4:42
PBS News Hour
Activists demand reform, justice after Sonya Massey killing
Activists demand reform and justice after deputy shoots and kills Sonya Massey in her home
Clip: S2024 E206 | 4:42
Watch 6:59
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: DOT investigating Delta over passenger treatment
News Wrap: DOT investigating Delta over treatment of passengers during tech outage
Clip: S2024 E206 | 6:59
Watch 5:11
PBS News Hour
Secret Service director resigns after rally security failure
Secret Service director resigns in wake of criticism for Trump rally security failure
Clip: S2024 E206 | 5:11
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
July 23, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode
July 23, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2024 E206 | 57:46
Watch 6:39
PBS News Hour
Doggett on Harris enthusiasm: 'We have a fighting chance'
Rep. Doggett on Democratic enthusiasm for Harris: 'Now we have a fighting chance'
Clip: S2024 E205 | 6:39
Watch 9:29
PBS News Hour
Harris solidifies Democratic support to replace Biden
Harris solidifies Democratic support and is favorite to replace Biden on ticket
Clip: S2024 E205 | 9:29