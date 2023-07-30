© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
PBS NewsHour

July 30, 2023 - PBS News Weekend full episode

Season 2023 Episode 222 | 26m 45s

Sunday on PBS News Weekend, as Haiti tumbles deeper into chaos, what can be done about the nation’s security and humanitarian crisis? Then, how the toll of climate change is affecting some people’s mental health. Plus, we hear first-hand what it’s been like to live through the blistering heat wave in Arizona.

Aired: 07/29/23 | Expires: 08/29/23
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
July 24, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2023 E215 | 57:46
Watch 8:42
PBS NewsHour
Tips for combating climate anxiety in a warming world
Clip: S2023 E222 | 8:42
Watch 3:25
PBS NewsHour
What it’s like living through Phoenix’s historic heat wave
Clip: S2023 E222 | 3:25
Watch 2:14
PBS NewsHour
News Wrap: Break in heat wave forecast for parts of U.S.
Clip: S2023 E221 | 2:14
Watch 6:03
PBS NewsHour
The potential and risks of fighting STIs with doxycycline
Clip: S2023 E221 | 6:03
Watch 9:31
PBS NewsHour
The 'cursed' life of 'Last Tango' star Maria Schneider
Clip: S2023 E221 | 9:31
Watch 5:28
PBS NewsHour
A Brief But Spectacular take on the future from graduates
Clip: S2023 E221 | 5:28
Watch 26:45
PBS NewsHour
July 29, 2023 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2023 E221 | 26:45
Watch 5:58
PBS NewsHour
Breaking down Trump's new charges in documents case
Clip: S2023 E220 | 5:58
Watch 3:45
PBS NewsHour
News Wrap: Millions face extreme heat, severe weather
Clip: S2023 E220 | 3:45
Watch 26:45
PBS NewsHour
July 29, 2023 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2023 E221 | 26:45
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
July 28, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2023 E220 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
July 27, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2023 E219 | 57:46
Watch 56:45
PBS NewsHour
July 26, 2023 – PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2023 E218 | 56:45
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
July 25, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2023 E216 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
July 24, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2023 E215 | 57:46
Watch 26:45
PBS NewsHour
July 23, 2023 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2023 E214 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
PBS NewsHour
July 22, 2023 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2023 E213 | 26:45
Watch 56:42
PBS NewsHour
July 21, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2023 E212 | 56:42
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
July 20, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2023 E210 | 57:46