PBS News Hour

July 4, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode

Season 2024 Episode 187 | 57m 46s

Thursday on the News Hour, President Biden acknowledges mistakes in last week's debate but insists he will stay in the race. Exit polls in the United Kingdom show voters likely elected a center-left Labour government after 14 years of center-right Conservative rule. Plus, a look back at a Supreme Court term full of consequential and controversial decisions.

Aired: 07/03/24 | Expires: 08/03/24
Watch 4:54
PBS News Hour
Exit polls show Labour landslide in U.K. election
Exit polls show Labour landslide in U.K. election, ending 14 years of Conservative rule
Clip: S2024 E187 | 4:54
Watch 5:40
PBS News Hour
How Democratic lawmakers feel about Biden staying in race
How some Democratic lawmakers and voters feel about Biden staying in the race
Clip: S2024 E187 | 5:40
Watch 9:48
PBS News Hour
Reviewing the consequential Supreme Court term
Reviewing consequential and controversial decisions from the Supreme Court
Clip: S2024 E187 | 9:48
Watch 5:52
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Hurricane Beryl churns towards Mexico
News Wrap: Hurricane Beryl a Category 2 storm as it churns towards Mexico
Clip: S2024 E187 | 5:52
Watch 6:14
PBS News Hour
Advocates in Missouri work to put abortion on the ballot
Advocates in Missouri work to put abortion access on the ballot this election cycle
Clip: S2024 E187 | 6:14
Watch 5:44
PBS News Hour
Pandemic aid helped students, but research shows gaps remain
Federal pandemic aid helped students catch up academically, but research shows gaps remain
Clip: S2024 E187 | 5:44
Watch 7:52
PBS News Hour
Amount of energy required to power AI fuels climate concerns
AI and the energy required to power it fuel new climate concerns
Clip: S2024 E187 | 7:52
Watch 3:55
PBS News Hour
Jamaica pounded by winds and rain from Hurricane Beryl
Jamaica pounded by winds and rain as Hurricane Beryl brushes island
Clip: S2024 E186 | 3:55
Watch 9:01
PBS News Hour
Why Gary's lawsuit against gun industry may soon be over
Why Gary, Indiana's decades-old lawsuit against gun industry may soon be over
Clip: S2024 E186 | 9:01
Watch 6:56
PBS News Hour
Proposed rules would protect workers from extreme heat
Proposed rules would protect workers from heat, top weather-related cause of death in U.S.
Clip: S2024 E186 | 6:56