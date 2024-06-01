© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
PBS NewsHour

June 1, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode

Season 2024 Episode 154 | 24m 09s

Saturday on PBS News Weekend, what’s at stake in Mexico’s largest election ever, against a backdrop of increasing gang and cartel violence. Then, how people with disabilities are navigating relaxed COVID precautions. Plus, what’s keeping rents high and what could be done to help those struggling to find affordable housing.

Aired: 05/31/24 | Expires: 07/01/24
