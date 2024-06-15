© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
PBS NewsHour

June 15, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode

Season 2024 Episode 168 | 26m 44s

Saturday on PBS News Weekend, a new study highlights how bias affects the detection and treatment of some types of cancer in the LGBTQ+ community. Then, a look inside the world of domestic workers and their lack of labor protections. Plus, what groups in Philadelphia are doing about the death toll of birds crashing into windows.

Aired: 06/14/24 | Expires: 07/15/24
Watch 5:31
PBS NewsHour
Why U.S. domestic workers lack basic labor protections
Clip: S2024 E168 | 5:31
Watch 9:17
PBS NewsHour
How Philadelphians are protecting birds from window crashes
Clip: S2024 E168 | 9:17
Watch 5:23
PBS NewsHour
Study shows why LGBTQ+ people may have higher cancer risk
Clip: S2024 E168 | 5:23
Watch 2:51
PBS NewsHour
News Wrap: Harris announces $1.5B aid package for Ukraine
Clip: S2024 E168 | 2:51
Watch 5:59
PBS NewsHour
Supreme Court majority strikes down bump stock ban
Clip: S2024 E167 | 5:59
Watch 6:04
PBS NewsHour
Phoenix police routinely used excessive force, DOJ says
Clip: S2024 E167 | 6:04
Watch 6:31
PBS NewsHour
Experts predict Mexico City will run out of water in weeks
Clip: S2024 E167 | 6:31
Watch 7:21
PBS NewsHour
News Wrap: South Florida cleans up from flooding
Clip: S2024 E167 | 7:21
Watch 7:20
PBS NewsHour
Former CENTCOM head reflects on leading most active command
Clip: S2024 E167 | 7:20
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
June 14, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2024 E167 | 57:46