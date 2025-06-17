© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
PBS News Hour

June 17, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode

Season 2025 Episode 168 | 57m 46s

Aired: 06/16/25 | Expires: 07/17/25
Extras
Watch 8:04
PBS News Hour
How AI startups hope to help feed India
Clip: S2025 E168 | 8:04
Watch 6:05
PBS News Hour
Understanding political violence, and how to fix it
Clip: S2025 E168 | 6:05
Watch 4:30
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Appeals court hears Trump National Guard case
Clip: S2025 E168 | 4:30
Watch 5:20
PBS News Hour
Can Trump’s ‘big, beautiful bill’ pass the Senate?
Clip: S2025 E168 | 5:20
Watch 6:18
PBS News Hour
Former Fulbright board member on Trump’s interference
Clip: S2025 E168 | 6:18
Watch 11:50
PBS News Hour
Israel’s war against Iran poses challenges for Trump team
Clip: S2025 E168 | 11:50
Watch 10:16
PBS News Hour
How immigration crackdowns are affecting Latino communities
Clip: S2025 E168 | 10:16
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
June 16, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E167 | 57:46
Watch 7:35
PBS News Hour
Colum McCann's novel explores isolation in the internet age
Clip: S2025 E167 | 7:35
Watch 6:12
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: U.S. and U.K. reach trade deal that cuts tariffs
Clip: S2025 E167 | 6:12