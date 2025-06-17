June 17, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode

Extras
Can AI help solve India’s food and water insecurity?
Understanding the root causes and possible solutions for rising political violence
News Wrap: Court considers Trump’s California National Guard deployment
Can Trump’s ‘big, beautiful bill’ make it through the Senate?
Why Fullbright board members resigned in mass last week
Trump faces difficult choices in support for Israel’s war on Iran
Pastors share how immigration crackdowns are affecting their communities
June 16, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Author Colum McCann's novel 'Twist' explores isolation in the internet age
News Wrap: U.S. and U.K. reach trade deal that cuts tariffs