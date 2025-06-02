© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
PBS News Hour

June 2, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode

Season 2025 Episode 153 | 57m 46s

Monday on the News Hour, the man accused of firebombing a Jewish gathering in Colorado is charged with a hate crime. A complex Ukrainian drone operation more than a year in the making deals a blow to Russia while the two sides negotiate. Plus, how the Trump administration plans to slash NASA's budget.

Aired: 06/01/25 | Expires: 07/02/25
Extras
Watch 3:52
PBS News Hour
Police say makeshift flamethrower used in Boulder attack
Investigators say man used makeshift flamethrower in attack on pro-Israel group in Boulder
Clip: S2025 E153 | 3:52
Watch 5:29
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: 3 killed, dozens hurt heading to Gaza aid site
News Wrap: 3 killed and dozens more hurt heading to Gaza aid distribution site
Clip: S2025 E153 | 5:29
Watch 9:24
PBS News Hour
Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on GOP support for Trump budget
Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on Trump's budget and GOP support for cuts
Clip: S2025 E153 | 9:24
Watch 9:38
PBS News Hour
How the Trump administration plans to slash NASA's budget
How the Trump administration's plans to slash NASA's budget will impact science
Clip: S2025 E153 | 9:38
Watch 3:38
PBS News Hour
A Brief But Spectacular take on big talk
A Brief But Spectacular take on big talk
Clip: S2025 E153 | 3:38
Watch 7:15
PBS News Hour
Ukrainian drone attack deals major blow to Russian bombers
As delegations meet for ceasefire talks, Russia reels from Ukrainian drone attacks
Clip: S2025 E153 | 7:15
Watch 5:49
PBS News Hour
Congress expects Trump request to cut approved funding
Congress expects Trump request to cut funding already approved as big bill faces hurdles
Clip: S2025 E153 | 5:49
Watch 4:03
PBS News Hour
As hurricane season begins, federal agencies face challenges
As hurricane season begins, federal agencies overseeing storms face barrage of challenges
Clip: S2025 E152 | 4:03
Watch 6:23
PBS News Hour
World Pride celebrations bring mix of joy and anxiety
World Pride celebrations in nation’s capital bring mix of joy and anxiety
Clip: S2025 E152 | 6:23
Watch 24:09
PBS News Hour
June 1, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
June 1, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2025 E152 | 24:09