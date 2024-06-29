© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
PBS News Hour

June 29, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode

Season 2024 Episode 182 | 26m 44s

Saturday on PBS News Weekend, the debate over using school voucher programs to pay tuition at religious schools with taxpayer dollars. Then, the effect on students of gun violence just outside school walls. Plus, how climate change is changing family planning and reproductive health in Bangladesh.

Aired: 06/28/24 | Expires: 07/29/24
Extras
Watch 6:18
PBS News Hour
How gun violence outside of schools harms millions of kids
Clip: S2024 E182 | 6:18
Watch 6:16
PBS News Hour
How climate crisis is changing family planning in Bangladesh
Clip: S2024 E182 | 6:16
Watch 8:16
PBS News Hour
The debate over public funding for religious schools
Clip: S2024 E182 | 8:16
Watch 2:33
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Iran’s presidential election heads to runoff vote
Clip: S2024 E182 | 2:33
Watch 17:48
PBS News Hour
What happened in the first Biden-Trump debate of 2024
Special: 17:48
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
June 28, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2024 E181 | 57:46
Watch 8:55
PBS News Hour
The fallout from a debate full of fumbles and falsehoods
Clip: S2024 E181 | 8:55
Watch 6:31
PBS News Hour
Supreme Court decision curbs federal regulatory power
Clip: S2024 E181 | 6:31
Watch 4:45
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Iowa Supreme Court upholds 6-week abortion ban
Clip: S2024 E181 | 4:45
Watch 7:35
PBS News Hour
Minnesota Gov. Walz on Biden's debate performance
Clip: S2024 E181 | 7:35