PBS NewsHour

March 13, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode

Season 2024 Episode 74 | 57m 46s

March 13, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode

Aired: 03/12/24 | Expires: 04/12/24
Extras
Watch 3:53
PBS NewsHour
SRL speaks with surgeon general on youth mental health
Student Reporting Labs speaks with the U.S. surgeon general on youth mental health
Clip: S2024 E73 | 3:53
Watch 6:32
PBS NewsHour
How a seasoned lawyer is forging a new musical path
How a seasoned White House lawyer is forging a new musical path
Clip: S2024 E73 | 6:32
Watch 10:17
PBS NewsHour
Haiti gang violence bolstered by trafficked U.S. weapons
Widespread gang violence in Haiti continues bolstered by weapons trafficked from the U.S.
Clip: S2024 E73 | 10:17
Watch 6:24
PBS NewsHour
A look at data as concerns grow around surging violent crime
As concerns grow around surging violent crime, the numbers tell a different story
Clip: S2024 E73 | 6:24
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
March 12, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
March 12, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2024 E73 | 57:46
Watch 4:04
PBS NewsHour
News Wrap: Biden and Trump set to clinch 2024 nominations
News Wrap: Biden and Trump are set to clinch nominations in latest batch of primaries
Clip: S2024 E73 | 4:04
Watch 11:06
PBS NewsHour
Why TikTok's parent company may face divestment or U.S. ban
Why TikTok's parent company could face divestment or U.S. ban of the platform
Clip: S2024 E73 | 11:06
Watch 4:15
PBS NewsHour
Global migrants make their way to Arizona's southern border
Migrants from all over the world make their way to Arizona’s southern border
Clip: S2024 E73 | 4:15
Watch 3:48
PBS NewsHour
Biden classified docs special counsel testifies to House
Biden classified documents special counsel testifies in House hearing
Clip: S2024 E73 | 3:48
Watch 7:33
PBS NewsHour
Bureaucratic hurdles let some slip through U.S. safety net
How a complicated benefits system lets some fall through the safety net
Clip: S2024 E72 | 7:33