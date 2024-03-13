March 13, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode

Extras
Student Reporting Labs speaks with the U.S. surgeon general on youth mental health
How a seasoned White House lawyer is forging a new musical path
Widespread gang violence in Haiti continues bolstered by weapons trafficked from the U.S.
As concerns grow around surging violent crime, the numbers tell a different story
March 12, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
News Wrap: Biden and Trump are set to clinch nominations in latest batch of primaries
Why TikTok's parent company could face divestment or U.S. ban of the platform
Migrants from all over the world make their way to Arizona’s southern border
Biden classified documents special counsel testifies in House hearing
How a complicated benefits system lets some fall through the safety net