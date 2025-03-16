© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
PBS News Hour

March 16, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode

Season 2025 Episode 75 | 24m 09s

March 16, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode

Aired: 03/15/25 | Expires: 04/15/25
Watch 2:41
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Deadly storm system leaves trail of destruction across U.S.
Clip: S2025 E75 | 2:41
Watch 6:40
PBS News Hour
How DOGE’s cutbacks at the FAA could affect aviation safety
Clip: S2025 E75 | 6:40
Watch 5:57
PBS News Hour
Earth is ‘perilously close’ to a global warming threshold. Here’s what to know
Clip: S2025 E75 | 5:57
Watch 5:40
PBS News Hour
U.S. deports hundreds of Venezuelans to El Salvador under 18th century wartime law
Clip: S2025 E75 | 5:40
Watch 24:09
PBS News Hour
March 15, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2025 E74 | 24:09
Watch 6:02
PBS News Hour
Why many in Gen Z are ditching college for training in skilled trades
Clip: S2025 E74 | 6:02
Watch 4:35
PBS News Hour
What’s causing a multi-day outbreak of deadly tornadoes across the U.S.
Clip: S2025 E74 | 4:35
Watch 3:17
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Israel hits Gaza with deadly strikes as ceasefire talks remain stalled
Clip: S2025 E74 | 3:17
Watch 6:17
PBS News Hour
Children bear the brunt of violence in Sudan’s brutal civil war, report says
Clip: S2025 E74 | 6:17
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
March 14, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E73 | 57:46