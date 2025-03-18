© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
PBS News Hour

March 18, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode

Season 2025 Episode 77 | 56m 44s

Tuesday on the News Hour, President Trump and Russian President Putin agree to a limited ceasefire in Ukraine. After delays in negotiations, Israel renews attacks on Gaza, killing hundreds and shattering the ceasefire with Hamas. Plus, how the Trump administration's pushback on judges challenges the system of checks and balances.

Aired: 03/17/25 | Expires: 04/17/25
Watch 7:46
What's next for Gaza after Israel resumes strikes?
Watch 7:00
Trump pushback on judges challenges U.S. checks and balances
Watch 7:38
New York Gov. Hochul on pushing back against Trump
Watch 4:22
Texas doctor reflects on working through the pandemic
Watch 4:27
News Wrap: Astronauts return after 9 months stuck in space
Watch 5:28
Pentagon history purge highlights which stories are told
Watch 7:14
'Soldiers and Kings' explores the world of human smuggling
Watch 3:57
Trump and Putin agree to limited ceasefire in Ukraine war
Watch 4:04
Israel renews Gaza attacks after delays in ceasefire talks
Watch 57:46
March 17, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
