March 25, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode

Extras
Stephen Breyer on new book 'Reading the Constitution' and debate over how to interpret it
News Wrap: Moscow terror attack death toll rises to 139
Tamara Keith and Susan Page on the political impact of Trump's legal issues
Families slip back into poverty after pandemic-era child tax credit expires
Trump hush money trial set for April 15 as N.Y. court reduces fraud bond
Future of abortion pill mifepristone will be decided by Supreme Court
Rift between U.S. and Israel widens over U.N. Gaza cease-fire resolution
The devastating effect of the Israel-Hamas war on education in Gaza
March 24, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Intense fighting between rebels and Congolese army sparks fear of regional war