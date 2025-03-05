© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
PBS News Hour

March 5, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode

Season 2025 Episode 64 | 56m 45s

Wednesday on the News Hour, we fact check President Trump's address to Congress, where he touted the actions he's taken during his first weeks in office. Then, Veterans Affairs Secretary Doug Collins discusses the cuts to his department and those of the larger federal workforce that are sparking concerns among veterans. Plus, U.S. officials say they've suspended intelligence sharing with Ukraine.

Aired: 03/04/25 | Expires: 04/04/25
PBS News Hour
Fact-checking Trump's claims during his address to Congress
Clip: S2025 E64 | 5:23
PBS News Hour
Analyzing Trump's speech, support for his policies and what comes next
Clip: S2025 E64 | 8:32
PBS News Hour
Trump takes a victory lap in fiery address to Congress
Clip: S2025 E64 | 6:44
PBS News Hour
Supreme Court rejects Trump administration's bid to freeze billions in foreign aid
Clip: S2025 E64 | 4:41
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Trump spoke to automakers before pausing tariffs, officials say
Clip: S2025 E64 | 4:30
PBS News Hour
U.S. suspends intelligence sharing with Ukraine, officials say
Clip: S2025 E64 | 4:10
PBS News Hour
VA Secretary Doug Collins on widespread cuts to his department and the impact on veterans
Clip: S2025 E64 | 9:59
PBS News Hour
Businesses hit by new tariffs U.S. slaps on Mexico, Canada and China
Clip: S2025 E63 | 9:27
PBS News Hour
Rep. Pramila Jayapal on how Democrats will react to Trump’s address
Clip: S2025 E63 | 4:04
PBS News Hour
Republican Sen. Eric Schmitt discusses Trump’s new tariffs ahead of address to Congress
Clip: S2025 E63 | 6:34