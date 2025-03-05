March 5, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode

Extras
Fact-checking Trump's claims during his address to Congress
Analyzing Trump's speech, support for his policies and what comes next
Trump takes a victory lap in fiery address to Congress
Supreme Court rejects Trump administration's bid to freeze billions in foreign aid
News Wrap: Trump spoke to automakers before pausing tariffs, officials say
U.S. suspends intelligence sharing with Ukraine, officials say
VA Secretary Doug Collins on widespread cuts to his department and the impact on veterans
Businesses hit by new tariffs U.S. slaps on Mexico, Canada and China
Rep. Pramila Jayapal on how Democrats will react to Trump’s address
Republican Sen. Eric Schmitt discusses Trump’s new tariffs ahead of address to Congress