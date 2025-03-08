© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
PBS News Hour

March 8, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode

Season 2025 Episode 67 | 24m 09s

March 8, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode

Aired: 03/07/25 | Expires: 04/07/25
Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extras
Watch 2:06
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Russian airstrikes kill at least 20 in Ukraine
News Wrap: Russian airstrikes kill at least 20 people in Ukraine
Clip: S2025 E67 | 2:06
Watch 4:56
PBS News Hour
The historical reality of land ownership in South Africa
The historical reality of land ownership in South Africa amid Trump’s criticisms
Clip: S2025 E67 | 4:56
Watch 2:38
PBS News Hour
Scientists shed new light on the ‘lost years’ of sea turtles
Scientists shed new light on the mysterious ‘lost years’ of sea turtles
Clip: S2025 E67 | 2:38
Watch 6:16
PBS News Hour
Schools brace for immigration arrests under new ICE policy
Schools brace for immigration arrests after Trump administration changes ICE policy
Clip: S2025 E67 | 6:16
Watch 4:52
PBS News Hour
What’s behind the growing U.S. measles outbreak
What’s behind the growing measles outbreak and how the Trump administration is responding
Clip: S2025 E67 | 4:52
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
March 7, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
March 7, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E66 | 57:46
Watch 6:48
PBS News Hour
U.S. economy adds jobs as worries about future persist
U.S. economy adds jobs as federal layoffs and rising unemployment bring uncertainty
Clip: S2025 E66 | 6:48
Watch 5:52
PBS News Hour
What science tells us about transgender athletes
What science tells us about transgender athletes
Clip: S2025 E66 | 5:52
Watch 7:24
PBS News Hour
How Black musicians have influenced punk music
How Black musicians have influenced punk music
Clip: S2025 E66 | 7:24
Watch 10:36
PBS News Hour
Capehart and Ponnuru on whiplash from Trump's trade war
Capehart and Ponnuru on whiplash from Trump's trade war and the transatlantic alliance
Clip: S2025 E66 | 10:36