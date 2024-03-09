© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
PBS NewsHour

March 9, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode

Season 2024 Episode 70 | 24m 08s

Saturday on PBS News Weekend, after Trump’s commanding win on Super Tuesday, we look at the present and future of the Republican Party. Then, what the SAT going digital means for accessibility and the role of the test in college admissions. Plus, the daughter of Somali immigrants gives her Brief But Spectacular take on caring for refugees and immigrants who have survived violence.

Aired: 03/08/24 | Expires: 04/08/24
Watch 3:22
PBS NewsHour
A Brief But Spectacular take on care for violence survivors
Clip: S2024 E70 | 3:22
Watch 8:48
PBS NewsHour
What to know about a growing GOP divide over Trump support
Clip: S2024 E70 | 8:48
Watch 3:04
PBS NewsHour
News Wrap: U.S. and Jordan airdrop more food in Gaza
Clip: S2024 E70 | 3:04
Watch 5:55
PBS NewsHour
What the SAT going digital means for college admissions
Clip: S2024 E70 | 5:55
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
March 8, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2024 E69 | 57:46
Watch 6:00
PBS NewsHour
News Wrap: Biden kicks off multi-state 2024 campaign tour
Clip: S2024 E69 | 6:00
Watch 7:48
PBS NewsHour
Why many Americans feel unhappy about the country’s economy
Clip: S2024 E69 | 7:48
Watch 11:35
PBS NewsHour
Brooks and Capehart on Biden’s State of the Union address
Clip: S2024 E69 | 11:35
Watch 6:47
PBS NewsHour
The art of sound design in the film ‘The Zone of Interest
Clip: S2024 E69 | 6:47
Watch 5:47
PBS NewsHour
What’s in the new spending bill the Senate is racing to pass
Clip: S2024 E69 | 5:47