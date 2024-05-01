© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
May 1, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode

Season 2024 Episode 123 | 57m 46s

May 1, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode

Aired: 04/30/24 | Expires: 05/31/24
Major corporate funding for the PBS NewsHour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and American Cruise Lines. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Watch 6:22
Why many universities are rejecting protester calls for divestment from Israel
Clip: S2024 E122 | 6:22
Watch 9:42
Student journalists discuss covering campus protests
Clip: S2024 E122 | 9:42
Watch 6:24
State plans must cover transgender care, federal court rules
Clip: S2024 E122 | 6:24
Watch 8:39
University connecting doctors to remote African communities
Clip: S2024 E122 | 8:39
Watch 7:03
News Wrap: Netanyahu vows to invade Rafah
Clip: S2024 E122 | 7:03
Watch 9:08
Israeli, Palestinian singers hope for peace and justice
Clip: S2024 E122 | 9:08
Watch 3:57
Columbia protest escalates with students occupying building
Clip: S2024 E122 | 3:57
Watch 57:46
April 30, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2024 E122 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
April 29, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2024 E121 | 57:46
Watch 4:09
News Wrap: At least 45 killed by flooding in western Kenya
Clip: S2024 E121 | 4:09