PBS NewsHour

May 10, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode

Season 2024 Episode 132 | 57m 46s

May 10, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode

Aired: 05/09/24 | Expires: 06/09/24
PBS NewsHour
TRUMP ON TRIAL
Clip: S2024 E132 | 3:57
PBS NewsHour
Sudan forces accused of ethnic cleansing in Darfur
Clip: S2024 E132 | 10:24
PBS NewsHour
Why Boy Scouts of America is changing its name
Clip: S2024 E132 | 5:06
PBS NewsHour
Israel likely violated humanitarian laws, U.S. report says
Clip: S2024 E132 | 5:09
PBS NewsHour
Capehart and Lewis on fallout of Biden withholding weapons
Clip: S2024 E132 | 7:33
PBS NewsHour
May 9, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2024 E131 | 57:46
PBS NewsHour
Battery-powered aircraft could lead to greener flight
Clip: S2024 E131 | 8:00
PBS NewsHour
New book looks at the women who shaped Theodore Roosevelt
Clip: S2024 E131 | 8:35
PBS NewsHour
How a middle school is keeping students off their phones
Clip: S2024 E131 | 5:25
PBS NewsHour
Experts on if U.S. weapons pause will change Israeli tactics
Clip: S2024 E131 | 8:52