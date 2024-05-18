© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
PBS NewsHour

May 18, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode

Season 2024 Episode 140 | 26m 45s

Saturday on PBS News Weekend, with nearly 115,000 people waiting for a new organ in the U.S., we look at what can be done to improve the transplant system. Then, why students and teachers are pushing for climate change to be taught in schools. Plus, we examine what’s behind the recent popularity of Japanese comics and animations in America.

Aired: 05/17/24 | Expires: 06/17/24
