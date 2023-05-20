© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
PBS NewsHour

May 20, 2023 - PBS News Weekend full episode

Season 2023 Episode 140 | 26m 45s

Aired: 05/19/23 | Expires: 06/19/23
Major corporate funding for the PBS NewsHour is provided by Care.com, Consumer Cellular, and Fidelity. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Mutual of America. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Racehorse deaths draw scrutiny of industry safety practices
Watch 5:50
PBS NewsHour
Alarming spate of racehorse deaths draws scrutiny of industry safety practices
Clip: S2023 E140 | 5:50
News Wrap: Debt ceiling looms as Biden attends G7 talks
Watch 2:00
PBS NewsHour
News Wrap: Debt ceiling standoff looms as Biden attends G7 talks
Clip: S2023 E140 | 2:00
The promises and potential pitfalls of AI’s use in medicine
Watch 6:35
PBS NewsHour
The promises and potential pitfalls of artificial intelligence in medicine
Clip: S2023 E140 | 6:35
Native communities in Louisiana fight rising sea levels
Watch 8:16
PBS NewsHour
Native communities in Louisiana fight to save their land from rising seas
Clip: S2023 E140 | 8:16
News Wrap: Debt limit negotiations at standstill
Watch 4:02
PBS NewsHour
News Wrap: Debt limit negotiations at standstill with time running out
Clip: S2023 E139 | 4:02
U.S. will help train Ukrainian pilots on F-16 fighter jets
Watch 5:52
PBS NewsHour
What the plan to provide F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine means for the war against Russia
Clip: S2023 E139 | 5:52
Syria welcomed back into Arab League after years of war
Watch 7:27
PBS NewsHour
Syria and Assad regime welcomed back into Arab League after years of civil war
Clip: S2023 E139 | 7:27
'Shadow Docket' explores Supreme Court's growing influence
Watch 6:38
PBS NewsHour
New book 'Shadow Docket' explores Supreme Court's growing influence on American law
Clip: S2023 E139 | 6:38
Jim Brown's life and legacy as a football great and activist
Watch 7:18
PBS NewsHour
A look at Jim Brown's life and legacy as a football great and activist
Clip: S2023 E139 | 7:18
Brooks and Capehart on the debt ceiling negotiations
Watch 11:01
PBS NewsHour
Brooks and Capehart on debt ceiling negotiations and Republicans joining the 2024 race
Clip: S2023 E139 | 11:01
