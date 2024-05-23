© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
PBS NewsHour

May 23, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode

Season 2024 Episode 145 | 57m 46s

Thursday on the NewsHour, the White House considers allowing Ukraine to use American-supplied weapons to strike inside Russia. The Justice Department sues Ticketmaster and Live Nation, accusing the companies of blocking competition. Plus, the Supreme Court rejects a claim of racial gerrymandering in South Carolina, raising questions about future judgments on race and representation.

Aired: 05/22/24 | Expires: 06/22/24
Major corporate funding for the PBS NewsHour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and American Cruise Lines. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extras
Watch 5:52
PBS NewsHour
First Black astronaut flies in space after 63-year wait
First Black astronaut candidate on making it to space after 63-year wait
Clip: S2024 E144 | 5:52
Watch 6:25
PBS NewsHour
Rep. Raskin on urging DOJ to investigate 'big oil'
Rep. Raskin on urging DOJ to investigate 'big oil' for deception on climate change
Clip: S2024 E144 | 6:25
Watch 8:06
PBS NewsHour
Social media's role in the rise of youth violence
Social media's role in the rise of youth violence
Clip: S2024 E144 | 8:06
Watch 6:22
PBS NewsHour
American detained by Syria died in custody, family says
Family of American held by Syria demands accountability after learning he died in custody
Clip: S2024 E144 | 6:22
Watch 7:35
PBS NewsHour
Amy Tan turns her literary gaze on the world of birds
Amy Tan turns her literary gaze on the world of birds in 'The Backyard Bird Chronicles'
Clip: S2024 E144 | 7:35
Watch 7:20
PBS NewsHour
Trump's plans for healthcare, reproductive rights if he wins
Trump's plans for healthcare and reproductive rights if he returns to White House
Clip: S2024 E144 | 7:20
Watch 6:25
PBS NewsHour
News Wrap: 3 more countries will recognize Palestinian state
News Wrap: Norway, Ireland, Spain declare they will recognize a Palestinian state
Clip: S2024 E144 | 6:25
Watch 3:16
PBS NewsHour
Deadly tornado devastates small town of Greenfield, Iowa
Small Iowa town becomes latest community devastated in active tornado season
Clip: S2024 E144 | 3:16
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
May 22, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
May 22, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2024 E144 | 57:46
Watch 4:31
PBS NewsHour
Giuliani, Trump allies arraigned in Ariz. electors scheme
Giuliani, Trump allies arraigned in Arizona fake electors scheme
Clip: S2024 E143 | 4:31