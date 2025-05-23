May 23, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode

Extras
Basketball legend Dawn Staley reflects on successes and challenges in 'Uncommon Favor'
What Trump's legal and political clash with Harvard means for higher education
News Wrap: Trump threatens new tariffs on EU imports and iPhones
Private event with crypto customers fuels accusations of Trump profiting off presidency
Brooks and Capehart on House Republicans passing Trump's legislative agenda
How NOAA funding cuts could make it harder to predict and prepare for severe weather
'We're playing into Russia's hands': Ex-U.S. ambassador to Ukraine on why she resigned
May 22, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
House GOP passes Trump's 'big, beautiful bill,' but it faces uncertain future in Senate
'Stop delegitimizing us,' Israeli ambassador to U.S. says after embassy worker killings