PBS News Hour

May 23, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode

Season 2025 Episode 143 | 57m 46s

May 23, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode

Aired: 05/22/25
PBS News Hour
PBS News Hour
Dawn Staley reflects on successes and challenges in new book
Basketball legend Dawn Staley reflects on successes and challenges in 'Uncommon Favor'
Clip: S2025 E143 | 7:42
PBS News Hour
PBS News Hour
What Trump's clash with Harvard means for higher education
What Trump's legal and political clash with Harvard means for higher education
Clip: S2025 E143 | 6:43
PBS News Hour
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Trump threatens tariffs on EU imports and iPhones
News Wrap: Trump threatens new tariffs on EU imports and iPhones
Clip: S2025 E143 | 5:39
PBS News Hour
PBS News Hour
Trump event with crypto customers fuels concerns
Private event with crypto customers fuels accusations of Trump profiting off presidency
Clip: S2025 E143 | 6:39
PBS News Hour
PBS News Hour
Brooks and Capehart on Trump's legislative agenda
Brooks and Capehart on House Republicans passing Trump's legislative agenda
Clip: S2025 E143 | 10:39
PBS News Hour
PBS News Hour
NOAA cuts make it harder to prepare for severe weather
How NOAA funding cuts could make it harder to predict and prepare for severe weather
Clip: S2025 E143 | 6:59
PBS News Hour
PBS News Hour
Ex-U.S. ambassador to Ukraine explains why she resigned
'We're playing into Russia's hands': Ex-U.S. ambassador to Ukraine on why she resigned
Clip: S2025 E143 | 7:07
PBS News Hour
PBS News Hour
May 22, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
May 22, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E142 | 57:46
PBS News Hour
PBS News Hour
Trump's bill clears House, faces uncertain future in Senate
House GOP passes Trump's 'big, beautiful bill,' but it faces uncertain future in Senate
Clip: S2025 E142 | 6:29
PBS News Hour
PBS News Hour
'Stop delegitimizing us,' Israeli ambassador to U.S. says
'Stop delegitimizing us,' Israeli ambassador to U.S. says after embassy worker killings
Clip: S2025 E142 | 7:11